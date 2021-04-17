Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Increases Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,237 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the third quarter valued at $217,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 23,707 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,627,000 after buying an additional 2,872 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,939 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,950 shares of the software company’s stock worth $7,332,000 after acquiring an additional 4,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.17, for a total value of $1,996,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,836,690.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,681 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.94, for a total value of $1,254,547.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,765,452.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,958 shares of company stock worth $54,808,499 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Adobe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $547.58.

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $1.83 on Friday, hitting $525.08. The company had a trading volume of 2,031,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,792,313. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $325.21 and a twelve month high of $536.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $250.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $465.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $477.83.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

