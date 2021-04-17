Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Invests $1.15 Million in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 31,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IQLT. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 30,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 166,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,072,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 99,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syntal Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 192,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,876,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.42. 492,381 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 700,197. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $26.21 and a 52 week high of $38.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.46 and its 200-day moving average is $34.99.

Read More: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.