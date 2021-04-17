Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 46.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,591 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,038 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $2,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 4.7% during the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 13,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 19,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 72,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 13,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 117.4% in the 1st quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 31,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after buying an additional 16,891 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KO traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,955,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,751,598. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $231.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $43.20 and a 12 month high of $54.93.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 79.62%.

In other news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total transaction of $1,023,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,171,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total value of $3,198,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,729,086.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 80,501 shares of company stock valued at $4,246,280. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.86.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

