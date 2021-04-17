Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Reduces Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC reduced its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,320 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 11,605 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up approximately 1.4% of Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Intel by 177.5% during the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

INTC traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.75. 24,603,509 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,626,410. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.81. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $68.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.47 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price objective on Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Intel from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Intel from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.64.

In other Intel news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 27,244 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO George S. Davis purchased 9,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

