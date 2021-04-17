Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Reduces Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,063 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,148 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Bank boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 9.4% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 29,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 524.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 60,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after buying an additional 51,233 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,073 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 3,080 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 100,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,466,000 after acquiring an additional 36,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at $1,456,000. 50.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.26.

XOM stock traded down $0.32 on Friday, reaching $56.66. 22,752,001 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,286,496. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.58 and a 200-day moving average of $45.47. The firm has a market cap of $239.87 billion, a PE ratio of 33.73 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $31.11 and a twelve month high of $62.55.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.67%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

