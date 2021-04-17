Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Sells 975 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lowered its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 975 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 1.6% of Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $5,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 4.2% during the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 26,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Heron Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 6,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 7,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.9% in the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 16,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Profit Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 8.8% during the first quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Independent Research raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.50.

In related news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 408,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.71, for a total transaction of $52,626,944.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $689,499.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total transaction of $12,433,045.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 224,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,363,456.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 629,838 shares of company stock valued at $81,120,667 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PG traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $137.25. The stock had a trading volume of 7,708,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,300,416. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $111.25 and a 12 month high of $146.92. The company has a market capitalization of $337.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $130.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 61.72%.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

