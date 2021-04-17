PlutusDeFi (PLT) 1-Day Volume Hits $2.35 Million

PlutusDeFi (CURRENCY:PLT) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 16th. One PlutusDeFi coin can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000915 BTC on major exchanges. PlutusDeFi has a total market cap of $2.11 million and approximately $2.35 million worth of PlutusDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PlutusDeFi has traded down 30.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.33 or 0.00068716 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.08 or 0.00022851 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $450.87 or 0.00731908 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001626 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.12 or 0.00086235 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 37.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001202 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00033143 BTC.

PlutusDeFi Coin Profile

PlutusDeFi (PLT) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2020. PlutusDeFi’s total supply is 107,790,338 coins and its circulating supply is 21,072,987 coins. PlutusDeFi’s official Twitter account is @adddotxyz . PlutusDeFi’s official website is plutusdefi.com . PlutusDeFi’s official message board is medium.com/plutusdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “ADD.xyz upholds the core values of decentralization. That’s why ADD.xyz’s Defi-As-A-Service solutions focus on user privacy, anonymity and maintaining sovereignty over users wealth. ADD.xyz aims to makes it easy to enter the world of decentralized finance. PlutusDeFi is rebranding its platform to Add.xyz. Please, visit the announcement page. “

Buying and Selling PlutusDeFi

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlutusDeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlutusDeFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PlutusDeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

