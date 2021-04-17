Polkadot (DOT) Price Tops $41.87 on Top Exchanges

Polkadot (CURRENCY:DOT) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 16th. Over the last seven days, Polkadot has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar. Polkadot has a market capitalization of $38.94 billion and $2.70 billion worth of Polkadot was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polkadot coin can currently be purchased for about $41.87 or 0.00068094 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Polkadot

Polkadot’s launch date was August 18th, 2020. Polkadot’s total supply is 1,066,084,775 coins and its circulating supply is 930,060,662 coins. Polkadot’s official Twitter account is @polkadotnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Polkadot is polkadot.network . The Reddit community for Polkadot is https://reddit.com/r/dot and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Polkadot is medium.com/polkadot-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkadot development is on track to deliver a robust platform for security, scalability, and innovation. Currently, Polkadot is in the NPoS phase of launch. Polkadot enables cross-blockchain transfers of any type of data or asset, not just tokens. Connecting to Polkadot gives users the ability to interoperate with a wide variety of blockchains in the Polkadot network. The DOT token serves three distinct purposes: governance over the network, staking, and bonding. “This page refers to the new DOT which is 100x smaller than the old DOT (the DOT token underwent a redenomination from its original sale on 21 August 2020 at 16:40 UTC, block number 1,248,328)” “

Polkadot Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadot directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polkadot should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polkadot using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

