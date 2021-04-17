Polkamarkets (POLK) Market Cap Reaches $40.65 Million

Polkamarkets (CURRENCY:POLK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 17th. During the last week, Polkamarkets has traded down 24% against the dollar. One Polkamarkets coin can now be bought for approximately $1.77 or 0.00002909 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Polkamarkets has a market capitalization of $40.65 million and $1.86 million worth of Polkamarkets was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Polkamarkets

Polkamarkets is a coin. It launched on February 20th, 2021. Polkamarkets’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,900,000 coins. Polkamarkets’ official Twitter account is @polkamarkets

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamarkets is a DeFi-Powered Prediction Market built for cross-chain information exchange and trading where users take positions on outcomes of real-world events–in a decentralized and interoperable platform based on Polkadot. Forecasting and providing liquidity to Polkamarkets will earn users $POLK, the platform's native utility tokens. By joining the power of DeFi and liquidity incentives to prediction markets, Polkamarkets aims to be the premiere forecasting tool on the blockchain. “

Polkamarkets Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkamarkets directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polkamarkets should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polkamarkets using one of the exchanges listed above.

