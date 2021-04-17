PowerPool Trading 3.9% Higher This Week (CVP)

PowerPool (CURRENCY:CVP) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 16th. One PowerPool coin can now be purchased for $3.69 or 0.00005961 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PowerPool has traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. PowerPool has a market capitalization of $85.31 million and approximately $9.07 million worth of PowerPool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.76 or 0.00067489 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.13 or 0.00022833 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $448.32 or 0.00724487 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001618 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.86 or 0.00087041 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 31.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001159 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.69 or 0.00033440 BTC.

PowerPool Coin Profile

CVP is a coin. Its launch date was August 28th, 2020. PowerPool’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,128,598 coins. PowerPool’s official Twitter account is @powerpoolcvp . The official message board for PowerPool is medium.com/@powerpoolcvp . PowerPool’s official website is powerpool.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The PowerPool is a protocol for pooling governance tokens (GTs), such as COMP, BAL, LEND, YFI, BZRX, AKRO, and many others. It allows the token holders to lend, pool, borrow governance tokens, get income from it, and accumulate governance power in protocols based on Ethereum. The Power Pool's mission is to expand the utility of governance tokens to the end-users and provide new coordination for decision making in the Defi ecosystem. “

PowerPool Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PowerPool directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PowerPool should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PowerPool using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

