Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,644 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up 3.1% of Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $8,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,746,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,119,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,863,000 after purchasing an additional 761,009 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 161.7% in the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,085,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,385,000 after buying an additional 670,762 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,865,000. Finally, Rodgers & Associates LTD purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $40,215,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VBR traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $169.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 516,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,445. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $86.95 and a 1 year high of $173.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $165.82 and a 200-day moving average of $144.20.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Further Reading: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.