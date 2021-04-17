Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. Buys 17,980 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 489,737 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,980 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 11.2% of Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.10% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $31,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 81.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,641,000 after purchasing an additional 12,069 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,139,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $194,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.82. 2,788,253 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,353,495. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $43.81 and a 52 week high of $69.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.56.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

