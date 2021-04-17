Prometeus (PROM) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $7.98 Million

Prometeus (CURRENCY:PROM) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 16th. One Prometeus coin can now be bought for approximately $12.50 or 0.00020294 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Prometeus has a total market cap of $76.51 million and approximately $7.98 million worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Prometeus has traded up 0.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.33 or 0.00068716 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $14.08 or 0.00022851 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $450.87 or 0.00731908 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001626 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.12 or 0.00086235 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 37.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001202 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00033143 BTC.

Prometeus Coin Profile

Prometeus is a coin. It launched on May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,120,000 coins. Prometeus’ official website is prometeus.io . Prometeus’ official message board is medium.com/prometeus-network . Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing. “

Buying and Selling Prometeus

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prometeus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prometeus using one of the exchanges listed above.

