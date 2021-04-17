Pundi X NEM 1-Day Volume Tops $42,368.00 (NPXSXEM)

Pundi X NEM (CURRENCY:NPXSXEM) traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 16th. During the last seven days, Pundi X NEM has traded down 33.5% against the US dollar. One Pundi X NEM coin can currently be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Pundi X NEM has a total market cap of $19.68 million and approximately $42,368.00 worth of Pundi X NEM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.78 or 0.00067512 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $182.38 or 0.00294737 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004329 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $451.44 or 0.00729546 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00024170 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,668.10 or 0.99658150 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $511.79 or 0.00827078 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Pundi X NEM Coin Profile

Pundi X NEM’s total supply is 44,762,598,387 coins and its circulating supply is 18,415,166,845 coins. Pundi X NEM’s official website is pundix.com . Pundi X NEM’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Open Platform supports blockchain developers, digital asset issuers and businesses to freely apply and list their custom digital assets onto Pundi X’s payment ecosystem, including XWallet, XPOS, and XPASS cards. Developers and merchants can now easily make their digital assets available to serve various offline and online payment scenarios. The Open Platform will first support ERC20 tokens and later expand to digital assets of other blockchains. “

Pundi X NEM Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X NEM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pundi X NEM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pundi X NEM using one of the exchanges listed above.

