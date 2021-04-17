PYRO Network (PYRO) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $192.00

PYRO Network (CURRENCY:PYRO) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 17th. PYRO Network has a market cap of $38,655.14 and $192.00 worth of PYRO Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PYRO Network coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PYRO Network has traded down 43.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001654 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.61 or 0.00071458 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $183.73 or 0.00301077 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004378 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $468.02 or 0.00766965 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.75 or 0.00024173 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $60,974.48 or 0.99920597 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $516.75 or 0.00846810 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PYRO Network Coin Profile

PYRO Network’s total supply is 814,589,803 coins and its circulating supply is 809,576,691 coins. PYRO Network’s official message board is medium.com/@pyronetwork . The Reddit community for PYRO Network is https://reddit.com/r/pyronetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PYRO Network is pyro.network . PYRO Network’s official Twitter account is @PYRODOTNETWORK and its Facebook page is accessible here

PYRO Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PYRO Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PYRO Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PYRO Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

