Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Trading Up 54.4% Over Last Week (QDAO)

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 16th. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 coin can now be purchased for approximately $18.89 or 0.00030511 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded 54.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a market capitalization of $3.45 million and approximately $36,761.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002609 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.26 or 0.00069865 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.83 or 0.00303359 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00004406 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $458.69 or 0.00740840 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00024429 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,482.82 or 0.99301552 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $513.72 or 0.00829719 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Q DAO Governance token v1.0

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,082 coins and its circulating supply is 182,795 coins. The official message board for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is medium.com/platinum-fund . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum . The official website for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is usdq.platinum.fund

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Q DAO Governance token v1.0 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Q DAO Governance token v1.0 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Q DAO Governance token v1.0 using one of the exchanges listed above.

