QLC Chain (QLC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $2.56 Million

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 16th. QLC Chain has a total market cap of $25.29 million and approximately $2.56 million worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, QLC Chain has traded 19.5% lower against the dollar. One QLC Chain coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000171 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.79 or 0.00067856 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $178.92 or 0.00290544 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00004293 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $452.36 or 0.00734570 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.68 or 0.00023836 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,078.33 or 0.99183374 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $511.88 or 0.00831228 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

QLC Chain Coin Profile

QLC Chain was first traded on December 21st, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 coins. QLC Chain’s official website is qlcchain.org . QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for QLC Chain is medium.com/qlc-chain

According to CryptoCompare, “QLC Chain is the next generation public Blockchain for decentralized Network-as-a-Service(NaaS). The QLC Chain and supporting ecosystem will enable any individual, business or organization to leverage their network resources to instantly become a service provider or network operator. It deploys a multidimensional Block Lattice architecture and uses virtual machines (VM) to manage and support integrated Smart Contract functionality. Additionally, QLC Chain utilizes dual consensus: Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) and Shannon Consensus, which is a novel consensus developed by the QLC Chain team. Through the use of this dual consensus protocol and multidimensional Block Lattice architecture, QLC Chain is able to perform a high number of transactions per second (TPS), provide scalability and an inherently decentralized environment for NaaS related decentralized applications (dApp). “

Buying and Selling QLC Chain

