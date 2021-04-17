Quant (QNT) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $15.99 Million

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded up 12.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 17th. During the last seven days, Quant has traded up 14.7% against the U.S. dollar. Quant has a total market capitalization of $545.34 million and $15.99 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quant coin can now be purchased for $45.17 or 0.00074023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000373 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00002995 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000071 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000478 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Quant (CRYPTO:QNT) is a coin. Its launch date was June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Quant is quant.network . Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

