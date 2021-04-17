Quantis Network Price Tops $0.0006 on Major Exchanges (QUAN)

Quantis Network (CURRENCY:QUAN) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 16th. Quantis Network has a market capitalization of $24,604.86 and approximately $62.00 worth of Quantis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantis Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Quantis Network has traded up 5.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002566 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.14 or 0.00069754 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $188.86 or 0.00305387 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00004404 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $454.95 or 0.00735641 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.94 or 0.00024155 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,511.36 or 0.99462713 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $513.34 or 0.00830064 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Quantis Network Profile

Quantis Network’s total supply is 400,577,271 coins and its circulating supply is 39,779,347 coins. Quantis Network’s official website is quantisnetwork.org . Quantis Network’s official Twitter account is @QuantisNetwork

Buying and Selling Quantis Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantis Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

