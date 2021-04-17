Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) 1-Day Volume Hits $110,206.00

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 16th. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a total market cap of $34.73 million and approximately $110,206.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can now be bought for $0.47 or 0.00000760 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded up 10.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61,915.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,485.83 or 0.04014891 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 74.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $322.80 or 0.00521355 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,111.06 or 0.01794480 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $426.43 or 0.00688727 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $347.13 or 0.00560659 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 35.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.00 or 0.00064612 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $275.83 or 0.00445490 BTC.

Siacoin (SC) traded up 84.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Profile

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CRYPTO:QRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 73,753,863 coins. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Quantum Resistant Ledger is theqrl.org . The official message board for Quantum Resistant Ledger is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

Buying and Selling Quantum Resistant Ledger

