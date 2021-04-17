Qubitica (QBIT) 24 Hour Volume Tops $7.00

Qubitica (CURRENCY:QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 16th. One Qubitica coin can currently be bought for about $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Qubitica has traded 28.9% lower against the US dollar. Qubitica has a total market capitalization of $9.66 million and approximately $7.00 worth of Qubitica was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.79 or 0.00062683 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003307 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000069 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded up 41.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000043 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Qubitica Coin Profile

Qubitica (QBIT) is a coin. Its launch date was March 7th, 2018. Qubitica’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 808,675 coins. Qubitica’s official Twitter account is @Qubitica and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Qubitica is /r/Qubitica and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Qubitica is www.qubitica.net

According to CryptoCompare, “QUBITICA is a community of more than 1000 developers, IT companies and investors from over 20 nations who want to work together to advance blockchain technology. This community has developed the QUBITICA infrastructure and since May 2018 it has been working on new blockchain and AI projects under the associated brands and websites. Subcontracting is organized within the community. This requires the holding of QBIT, the participation shares in QUBITICA and all related projects. “

