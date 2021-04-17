Razor Network (RAZOR) Market Cap Reaches $33.03 Million

Razor Network (CURRENCY:RAZOR) traded down 12.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 16th. During the last week, Razor Network has traded down 11% against the dollar. One Razor Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.62 or 0.00001010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Razor Network has a market capitalization of $33.03 million and $1.33 million worth of Razor Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00008877 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000262 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002228 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00006024 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.83 or 0.00020801 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002110 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000833 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

About Razor Network

Razor Network is a coin. Razor Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,040,334 coins. Razor Network’s official Twitter account is @razor_network . The Reddit community for Razor Network is https://reddit.com/r/RazorNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Razor Network is a decentralised oracle network. It consisting of stakers who accept queries from a job queue, perform fetching of information from the real-world, process and aggregate the results and serve them to the requesting application. Stakers are awarded for reporting coherently and penalized for reporting incoherently. Razor Network uses a proof of stake consensus algorithm and a native utility token called RAZOR.RAZOR are needed to be locked to participate as a staker in the network. Stakers are awarded fees as well as block rewards for participating in the network. The amount of staked tokens of the staker determine their influence in the network. The design goals of the Razor network are to ensure the long term sustainability of the oracle and the data feeds it provides, a high degree of decentralization, high economic security in a way that protects both stakers and clients of the oracle from various attacks. Razor Network will be offering 20 million RAZOR tokens (Around 2% of total supply) through a Balancer Liquidity Bootstrapping Pool (LBP) on 4th February 2021 at 1 PM UTC. The event will continue till around 6th February 2021 at 1 PM UTC, or till all RAZOR tokens have been distributed “

