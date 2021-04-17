Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for The PNC Financial Services Group (PNC)

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE: PNC) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/15/2021 – The PNC Financial Services Group had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $169.00 to $183.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/7/2021 – The PNC Financial Services Group had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $171.00 to $182.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/1/2021 – The PNC Financial Services Group had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $173.00 to $192.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/1/2021 – The PNC Financial Services Group had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $157.00 to $190.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/30/2021 – The PNC Financial Services Group had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $155.00 to $190.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/8/2021 – The PNC Financial Services Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $177.00 to $182.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

NYSE PNC traded up $4.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $178.93. 56,519 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,994,277. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $176.51 and a 200 day moving average of $147.66. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.13 and a 12-month high of $184.33. The company has a market cap of $75.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by $1.38. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.39%.

In related news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total value of $581,260.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,846,361.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total transaction of $502,928.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,857,093.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,295 shares of company stock worth $1,128,071 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

