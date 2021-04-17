RedFOX Labs [old] (RFOX) Price Tops $0.0146

RedFOX Labs [old] (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 17th. Over the last seven days, RedFOX Labs [old] has traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. RedFOX Labs [old] has a total market cap of $1.98 million and approximately $14,149.00 worth of RedFOX Labs [old] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RedFOX Labs [old] coin can now be purchased for $0.0146 or 0.00000093 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.72 or 0.00068366 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00021770 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $438.45 or 0.00718517 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001642 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.89 or 0.00086670 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.53 or 0.00038561 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.21 or 0.00033112 BTC.

RedFOX Labs [old] Coin Profile

RedFOX Labs [old] (RFOX) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs [old]’s total supply is 501,236,441 coins and its circulating supply is 135,724,845 coins. RedFOX Labs [old]’s official website is redfoxlabs.io . RedFOX Labs [old]’s official Twitter account is @redfoxlabs_io

According to CryptoCompare, “RedFOX Labs is a blockchain-based tech company that identifies and builds unicorn business models for the emerging markets of Southeast Asia. It creates scalable solutions, aiming to unlock the true market potential on Komodo Platform, as well as to create market-leading companies in the e-commerce, e-media, e-travel and ride-hailing sectors. The RFOX coin will be used as a form of payment to contractors, developers, network operators, for security, bug bounties, discounts on certification and many more. The RFOX token will serve as the global currency within the RFOX-KMD enterprise world. RedFox announced a token swap to the Ethereum Network. The Swap took place on the 25th of October and in both exchanges currently listing RFOX (Liquid Exchange and P2PB2B) the swap will be completed automatically. “

RedFOX Labs [old] Coin Trading

