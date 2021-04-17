Render Token Price Tops $1.45 on Top Exchanges (RNDR)

Render Token (CURRENCY:RNDR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 16th. Over the last week, Render Token has traded 25.5% lower against the dollar. Render Token has a market cap of $223.75 million and approximately $11.40 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Render Token coin can currently be bought for $1.45 or 0.00002342 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.97 or 0.00066211 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.26 or 0.00023047 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $448.61 or 0.00724965 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001618 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.84 or 0.00087000 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 41.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001259 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.70 or 0.00033447 BTC.

RNDR is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Render Token’s total supply is 520,379,694 coins and its circulating supply is 154,378,729 coins. Render Token’s official message board is medium.com/render-token . Render Token’s official Twitter account is @RenderToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Render Token’s official website is rendertoken.com . The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Render Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Render Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

