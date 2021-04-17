Renewable Electronic Energy Coin Price Down 44% Over Last Week (REEC)

Renewable Electronic Energy Coin (CURRENCY:REEC) traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 17th. During the last seven days, Renewable Electronic Energy Coin has traded down 44% against the US dollar. One Renewable Electronic Energy Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Renewable Electronic Energy Coin has a total market cap of $953,333.92 and approximately $136,449.00 worth of Renewable Electronic Energy Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001646 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.12 or 0.00071898 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $185.68 or 0.00302584 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004348 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $473.04 or 0.00770893 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00024399 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,168.96 or 0.99683502 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $517.57 or 0.00843450 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Renewable Electronic Energy Coin Coin Profile

Renewable Electronic Energy Coin’s total supply is 972,002,559 coins and its circulating supply is 431,106,511 coins. Renewable Electronic Energy Coin’s official website is reec.io . Renewable Electronic Energy Coin’s official Twitter account is @reecofficial

Renewable Electronic Energy Coin Coin Trading

