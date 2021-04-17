Resource Planning Group Has $8.19 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Resource Planning Group trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,717 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 5.4% of Resource Planning Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Resource Planning Group’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 25.9% during the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 4,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 231,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,455,000 after buying an additional 11,744 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 15,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 109.4% during the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after buying an additional 3,725 shares during the period. Finally, Sara Bay Financial purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $200,000.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $221.38. 18,324 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 835,900. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $118.06 and a 52-week high of $223.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.44.

