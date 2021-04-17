Revain Tops One Day Trading Volume of $5.34 Million (REV)

Revain (CURRENCY:REV) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 16th. One Revain coin can currently be bought for $0.0130 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Revain has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. Revain has a total market capitalization of $1.10 billion and approximately $5.34 million worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.33 or 0.00068716 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $14.08 or 0.00022851 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $450.87 or 0.00731908 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001626 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.12 or 0.00086235 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 37.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001202 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00033143 BTC.

Revain Profile

Revain (CRYPTO:REV) is a coin. Its launch date was September 5th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 85,061,485,690 coins. Revain’s official Twitter account is @Revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Revain is medium.com/revain . The Reddit community for Revain is /r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Revain is revain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “REV is a utility token based on Ethereum and Tron from Revain, a blockchain-based review platform for the crypto community established in 2018. Revain platform consists of 6 main sections: projects, exchanges, wallets, games, casinos, and cards. In each section, they rank every company based on their user rating and number of reviews. Any crypto website is able to integrate reviews from the platform using Revain Widget. In this case, website users can write their feedback without leaving it and all reviews will appear on Revain platform as well. All user reviews are written in the blockchain, providing full transparency. No one can change or delete them, including the Revain itself. This makes review manipulation by any party nearly impossible. Revain's ultimate goal is to provide high-quality and authentic user feedback on all global products and services using new emerging technologies like blockchain and machine learning. Revain recently replaced the smart contract and made an automatic swap from the coin (R) to coin (REV) in the ratio of 1:1 for all existing token holders. For more information regarding the swap, please click here. “

Buying and Selling Revain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Revain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Revain using one of the exchanges listed above.

