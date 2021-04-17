Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Makes New $1.30 Million Investment in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,179 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PXD. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PXD traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $152.22. 2,293,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,818,912. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $67.00 and a fifty-two week high of $169.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.82. The firm has a market cap of $32.97 billion, a PE ratio of 149.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.37. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.38%.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.35, for a total value of $490,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,221,895.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total transaction of $83,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,223 shares in the company, valued at $1,864,476.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,338 shares of company stock worth $8,536,408. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PXD shares. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $207.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pioneer Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.00.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Read More: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.