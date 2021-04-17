Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Sells 3,328 Shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc decreased its stake in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,696 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,328 shares during the quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $1,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in Iridium Communications during the fourth quarter worth $295,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,406,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 123,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,035,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $321,000. 81.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Thomas Fitzpatrick sold 241,780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total transaction of $11,453,118.60. Also, Director Barry West sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,861 shares in the company, valued at $1,735,870.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 388,114 shares of company stock worth $17,993,835 over the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of IRDM stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.53. The company had a trading volume of 526,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,584,142. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.19 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.52. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.18 and a 12 month high of $54.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.66.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $146.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.43 million. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 27.09%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.82) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Iridium Communications announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IRDM. Raymond James upgraded Iridium Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays cut Iridium Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. BWS Financial lowered shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Iridium Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.75.

Iridium Communications Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and product to businesses, the United States and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

