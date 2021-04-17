Ripio Credit Network Price Reaches $0.15 (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 16th. One Ripio Credit Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000245 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ripio Credit Network has a market cap of $77.02 million and $2.70 million worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripio Credit Network Coin Profile

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 coins and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 coins. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ripio Credit Network’s official website is ripiocredit.network . The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RCN is a global credit network based on cosigned smart contracts that connects lenders and borrowers located anywhere in the world and on any currency. The smart contracts connect agents with information on the borrower’s identity to agents that analyze the borrower’s credit risk impartially, thus standardizing credit lending through blockchain technology. A cosigner acts as a re insurer that distributes and reduces the lender’s risk and, at the same time, helps to improve the contract conditions by retaining access to the borrower’s local legal system. “

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ripio Credit Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ripio Credit Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

