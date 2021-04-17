Ritocoin (RITO) One Day Volume Hits $62.00

Ritocoin (CURRENCY:RITO) traded down 13.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 17th. One Ritocoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Ritocoin has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar. Ritocoin has a total market capitalization of $706,938.53 and $62.00 worth of Ritocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001654 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.61 or 0.00071458 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $183.73 or 0.00301077 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004378 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $468.02 or 0.00766965 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.75 or 0.00024173 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $60,974.48 or 0.99920597 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $516.75 or 0.00846810 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Ritocoin Coin Profile

Ritocoin’s total supply is 1,581,281,030 coins and its circulating supply is 1,569,230,167 coins. The official website for Ritocoin is ritocoin.org . Ritocoin’s official Twitter account is @ritocoin

Buying and Selling Ritocoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ritocoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ritocoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ritocoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

