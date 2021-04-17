Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 231,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,821 shares during the period. Roper Technologies accounts for 12.2% of Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC owned 0.22% of Roper Technologies worth $93,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ROP. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $460.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Roper Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $433.78.

Shares of NYSE ROP traded down $1.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $423.29. 477,236 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 606,697. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $304.55 and a twelve month high of $455.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $398.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $407.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $44.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 28.89%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 17.24%.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

