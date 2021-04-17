Royale Finance Price Reaches $0.45 on Top Exchanges (ROYA)

Royale Finance (CURRENCY:ROYA) traded down 12.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 16th. In the last seven days, Royale Finance has traded 9% lower against the dollar. One Royale Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.45 or 0.00000723 BTC on popular exchanges. Royale Finance has a total market capitalization of $4.46 million and approximately $2.94 million worth of Royale Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Royale Finance

Royale Finance was first traded on December 18th, 2020. Royale Finance’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,017,979 coins. Royale Finance’s official Twitter account is @Royale_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Royale is a cross-chain De-Fi solution for the iGaming industry. Its user-centric platform creates Web 3.0 smart-backed liquidity that allows iGaming entrepreneurs to bootstrap innovation with the security and transparency of the blockchain. “

Royale Finance Coin Trading

