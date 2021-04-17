Rupee (RUP) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $139.00

Rupee (CURRENCY:RUP) traded 34.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 16th. During the last seven days, Rupee has traded down 29.5% against the US dollar. Rupee has a total market capitalization of $53,079.08 and $139.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rupee coin can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.33 or 0.00058716 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 31.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00004196 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001552 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00005968 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000303 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 33% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000083 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rupee Profile

RUP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 30th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 42,854,450 coins. Rupee’s official Twitter account is @RupeeBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Rupee is medium.com/rupeeblockchainblog . Rupee’s official website is rupeeblockchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupee (RUP) is a Cryptocurrency that is based upon a Dash Fork, with PoS (Proof of Stake) algorithm instead of the previous version that was PoW-based (Proof of Work) with optional privacy PrivateSend and InstantSend functions. Focused in the South Asia region, RUP will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them and has a digital wallet service available on the website as well, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage digital assets. “

Buying and Selling Rupee

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupee directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rupee should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rupee using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

