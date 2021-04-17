SafeCoin Tops 1-Day Volume of $413.00 (SAFE)

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded down 10.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 17th. During the last seven days, SafeCoin has traded 37.6% higher against the US dollar. SafeCoin has a market capitalization of $6.89 million and $413.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000407 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,838.01 or 0.99836680 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.41 or 0.00041700 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $379.13 or 0.00622166 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00010872 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $236.55 or 0.00388180 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $550.51 or 0.00903403 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00002846 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.80 or 0.00134240 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00005201 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004370 BTC.

SafeCoin Coin Profile

SafeCoin (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. The official website for SafeCoin is www.safecoin.org . SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SafeCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

