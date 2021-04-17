Sanders Morris Harris LLC Has $1.33 Million Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC lessened its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 71.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,400 shares during the quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 21,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 4,606 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 25,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after buying an additional 9,447 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 12.9% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.3% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $92.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $144.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.82. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $66.85 and a one year high of $92.54.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 78.02% and a net margin of 10.07%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.49%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.25.

In related news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total transaction of $168,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.