Sanders Morris Harris LLC Lowers Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC reduced its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 28.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,992 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,592 shares during the quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at $8,021,574,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Facebook by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,299,199,000 after purchasing an additional 9,362,408 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Facebook by 1,791.4% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,405,858 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $18,849,000 after purchasing an additional 7,014,302 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in shares of Facebook by 357.0% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 4,219,334 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,152,553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its position in shares of Facebook by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,642,789 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $995,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,000 shares during the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total value of $729,455.29. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $848,022.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.75, for a total value of $54,687.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,146 shares in the company, valued at $294,235.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,460,881 shares of company stock worth $407,570,508 over the last 90 days. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FB stock opened at $306.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $871.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.34 and a fifty-two week high of $315.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $283.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $273.88.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FB. MKM Partners increased their price target on Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Facebook from $355.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on Facebook from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Facebook from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.78.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

