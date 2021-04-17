SandRidge Mississippian Trust I (OTCMKTS:SDTTU) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

SandRidge Mississippian Trust I (OTCMKTS:SDTTU) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the March 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of SDTTU stock opened at $0.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 million, a PE ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.22. SandRidge Mississippian Trust I has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.003 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th.

SandRidge Mississippian Trust I, a statutory trust, holds royalty interests in specified oil and natural gas properties located in the Mississippian formation in Alfalfa, Garfield, Grant, and Woods counties in Oklahoma. As of December 31, 2020, the company's properties comprised royalty interests in the Initial Wells; and 121 additional wells that were drilled and perforated by the company.

