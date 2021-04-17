Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

SARTF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

OTCMKTS SARTF remained flat at $$444.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.32 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $447.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $414.85. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $217.05 and a one year high of $550.00.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft provides bioprocess solutions and lab products and services worldwide. The company offers biosensors and kits, compliance tools, systems software, label-free detection systems, and SPR systems; live-cell analysis systems, flow cytometry platform, and cell analysis reagents and consumables; and antibody and recombinant protein media, viral vaccines media, regenerative medicine media, general media, downstream buffer, microcarrier, and stem cell media and reagent products, as well as strong acids, bases, and alcohols and detergents.

