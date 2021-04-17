Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Holdings Raised by Gill Capital Partners LLC

Gill Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,547 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,142 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Gill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Gill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $4,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Jacobsen Capital Management boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 22,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 5,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 8,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trellis Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 43,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHF traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.33. 1,765,610 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,832,106. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $25.94 and a twelve month high of $39.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.67.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

