Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Position Increased by Gill Capital Partners LLC

Gill Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,260 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises 4.3% of Gill Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Gill Capital Partners LLC owned 0.06% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $8,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

SCHG traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $140.54. 268,411 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,869. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $84.76 and a 1 year high of $140.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $130.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.37.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.