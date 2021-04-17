Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Stock Position Raised by Gill Capital Partners LLC

Gill Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,219 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,352 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 3.4% of Gill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Gill Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $6,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 211.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHV traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.30. 449,808 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 567,259. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $45.16 and a twelve month high of $66.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.62.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

