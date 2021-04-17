Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Holdings Boosted by Gilbert & Cook Inc.

Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 356,488 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,418 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF comprises 4.3% of Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Gilbert & Cook Inc. owned 0.13% of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF worth $21,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadratic Capital Management LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 166.8% in the first quarter. Quadratic Capital Management LLC now owns 35,927,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,339,000 after purchasing an additional 22,461,332 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $48,822,000. NextCapital Advisers Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 2,189,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,525,000 after purchasing an additional 782,186 shares during the period. NinePointTwo Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,126,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,395,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,620,000 after buying an additional 584,686 shares during the period.

SCHP traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $61.61. 34,999 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,762,353. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.50. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a twelve month low of $58.30 and a twelve month high of $62.39.

