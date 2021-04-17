Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) is Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,491 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up approximately 4.1% of Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $7,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Financial Advisors INC bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 118.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Proequities Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHB stock opened at $101.64 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $63.76 and a one year high of $101.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.54.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

