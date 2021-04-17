Security National Bank Buys 550 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Security National Bank grew its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,021 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 3.6% of Security National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Security National Bank’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $12,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Modus Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.8% during the first quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 13,695 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 16.3% during the first quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 2,807 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.2% during the first quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,931 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $26,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares in the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% during the first quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 17,491 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,124,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.0% during the first quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 13,215 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $259.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 trillion, a PE ratio of 41.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $238.21 and a 200-day moving average of $224.94. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $166.11 and a 52 week high of $259.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MSFT. Pritchard Capital lifted their target price on Microsoft from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Fundamental Research lifted their target price on Microsoft from $223.67 to $236.60 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $229.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Mizuho lifted their target price on Microsoft from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Microsoft from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.41.

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 4,300 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

