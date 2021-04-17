Sentivate (SNTVT) Price Hits $0.0204

Sentivate (CURRENCY:SNTVT) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 17th. In the last seven days, Sentivate has traded down 12.9% against the U.S. dollar. Sentivate has a total market cap of $72.37 million and approximately $664,370.00 worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sentivate coin can currently be purchased for $0.0204 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Sentivate

Sentivate is a coin. Its launch date was July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,539,880,818 coins. Sentivate’s official website is sentivate.com . Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentivate token is a ERC20 utility token on the Ethereum network. Sentivate tokens are used to gain access to the early stages of the Sentivate Network and development process. Delegates cast their votes during various phases of the project which aids in directing the project. Delegates also have access to early applications such as browsers, server modules, client modules, Identity certificates, Domain certificates, and various other applications. Delegates with more SNTVT tokens have more voting power. “

Sentivate Coin Trading

