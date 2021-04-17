Sharder Price Tops $0.0054 on Top Exchanges (SS)

Sharder (CURRENCY:SS) traded 27.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 16th. One Sharder coin can currently be purchased for $0.0054 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Sharder has traded 40% lower against the U.S. dollar. Sharder has a total market cap of $1.53 million and $149,685.00 worth of Sharder was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Sharder

Sharder (SS) is a coin. Its launch date was February 6th, 2018. Sharder’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 283,282,765 coins. Sharder’s official message board is medium.com/@SharderChain . Sharder’s official Twitter account is @SharderChain . Sharder’s official website is sharder.org . The Reddit community for Sharder is /r/Sharder and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sharder is data storage provider platform. It provides users with the tools to store their personal digital data in a tokenized environment. The Sharder (SS) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will be the mean through which the users are able to access the platform digital data storing service. “

Buying and Selling Sharder

