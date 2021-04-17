Shield Protocol Market Capitalization Tops $1.50 Million (SHIELD)

Shield Protocol (CURRENCY:SHIELD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 17th. Shield Protocol has a total market cap of $1.50 million and approximately $106,947.00 worth of Shield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Shield Protocol has traded up 4.5% against the dollar. One Shield Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $6.95 or 0.00011326 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001646 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.12 or 0.00071898 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $185.68 or 0.00302584 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004348 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $473.04 or 0.00770893 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00024399 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,168.96 or 0.99683502 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.57 or 0.00843450 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Shield Protocol Profile

Shield Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 216,000 coins. Shield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @shield2protocol

Shield Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shield Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shield Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shield Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

