Shilanski & Associates Inc. Acquires 50,876 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) by 54.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,757 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,876 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF accounts for about 3.3% of Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Shilanski & Associates Inc. owned about 0.21% of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF worth $6,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 1,363.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 5,440 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 108,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,556,000 after purchasing an additional 40,903 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 44,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 30,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPHD opened at $43.87 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.22. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $29.33 and a 52 week high of $43.66.

